Hugely popular skills bootcamp in sustainability launches in Leicestershire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a successful launch in Cambridgeshire the Skills Bootcamp in Sustainability and Environmental Management is coming to Leicestershire! Run by local charitable organisation Change Agents UK, in partnership with PECT, the fully funded Skills Bootcamp gives learners three nationally recognised qualifications and support in developing their current role or finding a new one.

The popular Skills Bootcamp designed to help people find rewarding jobs in the emerging green economy is now open to individuals who live or work in Leicestershire.

As well as supporting job seekers, the course assists those already in work to advance their careers in an economy where sustainability and carbon literacy are essential for success in a competitive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run in partnership with Leicester City Council, the course is led by charities PECT and Change Agents UK, who have a combined 58 years’ experience working in the sustainability sector.

Skills Bootcamp in Sustainability & Environmental Management

The Skills Bootcamp combines the skills and knowledge from the IEMA Foundation to Environmental Management course, the popular Carbon Literacy programme, and the Sustainability Leadership Skills programme, meaning learners can walk away with three course certificates* to help kickstart or continue their careers in sustainability.

The course graduates who pass their exams will get an IEMA Associate Membership (for one year**) and be able to apply Chartered Institute for Waste Management (CIWM) Associate Membership after finishing the course. These memberships not only provide recognised credentials but also additional access to further training, professional support, plus a network of sustainability professionals across the sector.

“After the success of the Skills Bootcamp in Cambridgeshire, we are delighted to be bringing the course to those seeking or advancing a career in sustainability in Leicestershire,” says Stuart Dawks, CEO at PECT. “The course has been designed to offer a unique and valuable skill set for roles within the environmental sector, ultimately helping their current or future organisations reach Net Zero.”

Add in a quote from one of the Cambs graduates?

Add in dates of when it’s running?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skills Bootcamps are free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and an offer of an interview with an employer upon completion. Skills Bootcamps are fully funded (with a small cost to employers) for learners thanks to funding from the Department of Education.

To register your interest in the programme and find out more, head to: www.iie.uk.com/skills-bootcamp/.

*IEMA and Carbon Literacy are externally certified and are dependent upon completion of the full course programme and examinations.