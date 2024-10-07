Highcross Shopping Centre to host World Grand Prix darts visit

By Gemma Cockrell
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:23 BST
Darts fans can win tickets for the BoyleSports World Grand Prix at Highcross Shopping Centre in Leicester on Tuesday.

The biggest names in darts - including Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler - will descend on Leicester this week, with the Mattioli Arena hosting the World Grand Prix through until Sunday.

Fans will have the chance to meet one of the stars from the event on Tuesday from 11am-2pm at Highcross, on the lower mall next to Foot Locker and Damaged Society.

A special "beat the pro" opportunity will see fans get the chance to play darts to try and win a pair of tickets to Wednesday night's second round action at the Mattioli Arena.

Darts fans can win tickets for the BoyleSports World Grand Prix at Highcross Shopping Centre.

The day's highest scorer will also win a pair of tickets to watch Sunday's World Grand Prix final.

"We're extremely excited to be returning to Leicester for the BoyleSports World Grand Prix, and it's an event which the city has really got behind in recent years," said PDC Commercial Executive Sam Woodland.

"Tuesday's visit to Highcross will be a great chance for fans to meet one of the stars of the event - who they could end up cheering on stage at the Mattioli Arena!"

Commenting on the event, Jeremy Lees, director at Savills, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome darts fans to Highcross for this exciting event, which offers shoppers a unique opportunity to meet one of the sport’s biggest stars.

"Leicester is filled with sports fans, from football and rugby, right through to darts. Hosting this event not only enables us to lend our support to a major sporting occasion in the city, but also helps create a truly memorable experience for our shoppers.

"We can’t wait to see fans step up to the oche and showcase their skills for the chance to win tickets to the World Grand Prix, taking place nearby at the Mattioli Arena.

"At Highcross, we’re always looking for ways to make our shoppers’ visit to the centre extra special, and this promises to be a fun-filled day for everyone involved."

Fans are encouraged to visit Highcross from 11am-2pm and head to the lower mall.

For further information about other events taking place at Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

