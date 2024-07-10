Highcross heats up with summer of free sporting masterclasses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of the launch of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Highcross Shopping Centre is bringing sports closer to home this summer as it unveils a series of free masterclasses and themed pop-ups for Leicester’s budding sports enthusiasts.

With just weeks to go before the Opening Ceremony and just in time for Leicester’s Half Term, the centre is launching a series of football, basketball, yoga and pilates masterclasses taking place on scheduled days from Saturday 13 July.

Hosted by skilled experts and members from professional sporting groups, the sessions - which are free-to-attend and open to all ages - are set to take place outdoors on St Peter’s Square. They include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Football freestyle sessions: Between 11am – 4pm on Saturday 13 July, pro football freestyler and three times world record holder, Stephen Gray, will deliver a series of tricks and technique lessons that will help shoppers rival their greatest sporting heroes.

Summer of Sport at Highcross

· Basketball sessions: Between 1pm – 4pm on Wednesday 17 July, coaches from the Foundation behind Britain’s oldest professional basketball team, Leicester Riders, will be at the centre to give shoppers the chance to take part in a fun shoot-out so they can perfect their jump shots and ace their alley-oops.

· Yoga and pilates session: The faces behind Leicester’s premium yoga and pilates studio, Ufit Thrive, will descend on the centre between 1pm – 2pm on Friday 19 July to treat shoppers to a relaxing, yet engaging masterclass on breathing, balance and posture techniques.

Alongside the masterclasses, shoppers are encouraged to test out their own sporting skills on the centre’s themed pop-ups, also found on St Peter’s Square from Friday 12 July, which include a mini outdoor running track, football nets for friendly penalty shoot-outs and table tennis (shoppers will be required to supply their own paddles and footballs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the summer of sport line-up, Jo Tallack, senior general manager at Highcross, said:

“Since the middle of June, the country has been gripped by the sheer joy of sport – from the Euros across Germany, to Wimbledon in London. And we’ve seen the people of Leicester swept up in the action. So we wanted to bring some of that fitness fever closer to home by giving them an opportunity to get active this summer.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring together a whole host of sporting experts, with masterclasses in a range of disciplines, from football and basketball, right through to yoga and pilates – so there’s something here for everyone, no matter your age, skills or passion. We’re proud to say that this is yet another event that’s free to attend, not only just in time for the Paris Olympics, but also Leicester’s Half Term.

“So if you’re looking for a way to get up and outdoors this summer, or simply fancy your hand at learning a new skill, stop by – there’s no need to book - and share your sporting successes with us over on our social media channels.