Hickling WI Bargain Hunt challenge items go to auction in Melton Mowbray

During the summer months, members of Hickling WI have been doing a Bargain Hunt Challenge to find items they could auction to raise money for the local Blood Bikes charity.

Blood Bikes charity deliver urgently needed medical supplies for the NHS such as organs, blood and baby milk.

They rely entirely on donations and have no paid employees, so every penny raised goes to help them do this valuable work

Shouler and Son, Kings Road, Melton Mowbray are supporting the Hickling WI and are auctioning off all their items at Shouler & Son’s next auction on Thursday 14th December, 2023 at 10am in their auction rooms in Melton Mowbray.

Hickling WI have managed to acquire several item lots including stamp and coin collections, toys, books and albums, ornaments, and Royal collectibles etc.