Hamilton Tennis Club Fun Run 2025

This year will see the 10th anniversary of the annual Fun Run and open day at the tennis club in Melton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at 11.00am, on the usual 5k course, entry is open to everyone from seasoned runners, couch to 5k, joggers walkers and dog walkers of all ages.

From midday onwards the club is open to all with live music, BBQ, children's inflatables and soft play, raffle and cake and tombola stalls. So if you can’t run you can still come along for a family day out and help us raise money for this years chosen charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, our charity is Melton Community First Responders, a dedicated group of volunteers who provide life saving treatment alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service within our area.

Lining up for the Start

The local responders are on a fundraising mission to raise around £18,000 to renew the defibrillators carried by their responders which are coming to the end of their life. All monies we raise will directly help these volunteers to continue their work for us in saving lives.

Last year's event saw over 100 participants in the 5K run and raised more than £3,000 for the British Heart Foundation. Organisers are hoping the event will be just as popular this year and are encouraging people to sign up early to raise money for this vital local cause who recently received the prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service, recognising their invaluable contribution to the community.

Every year we have tremendous local support in terms of donations, loaned equipment and raffle prizes and if anyone can help or provide any sponsorship large or small please get in touch.

Entry and Sponsor forms are available from the bar at the Hamilton Tennis club, Melton Sports on King Street or contact Patrick Wainwright on 07940 279165 or [email protected]