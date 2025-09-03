Frisby Players strike again

Your World

Frisby Players have been busy rehearsing The Park Bench by Ashley Burgoyne. Performances are in The village Hall in Frisby on 12th and 13th September at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available on 07971472762. £10.00 Accompanied school children go free.

This two act comedy play centres around a bench in the park. Charles always shared the bench with his wife. Now he is alone with only memories of Rose sitting with him until others start to share the bench with him and a mystery evolves.