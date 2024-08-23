Free training to help tackle climate change and grow greener businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fully funded Skills Bootcamp in Sustainability and Environmental Management is coming to Leicester! Giving you three nationally recognised qualifications and mentoring, this 11-week programme helps you develop your current role or find a new one. If you’re self-employed it can also help drive new business, and you’ll receive support to design your own action plan.

Aiming to put Leicestershire at the forefront of green business in the UK, the bootcamp is your chance to learn new skills and develop your career or business. You’ll learn a wide range of sustainability skills and further develop your soft skills. You’ll also join a community of individuals and businesses all committed to a greener future!

Previous participant, Hitesh, was able to gain a job as a Climate Change Programme Manager after completing the Skills Bootcamp. He said: “I highly recommend this course... The whole team really made this Bootcamp very insightful and fun.”

Skills Bootcamps are free courses, giving you the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and assistance in getting an interview with an employer upon completion. The Skills Bootcamp in Sustainability and Environmental Management also assists those already in work to advance their careers at a time when knowledge of sustainability, and carbon literacy are becoming increasingly important.

Business owner Kayleigh, from Kakadu Creative said: “It's given me a deeper knowledge and recognised certifications to demonstrate my expertise in these fields to current and future clients.”

This Skills Bootcamp combines the skills and knowledge from the IEMA Foundation to Environmental Management course, the popular Carbon Literacy programme, and the Sustainability Leadership Skills Programme, with personalised mentoring and support. Run in partnership with Leicester City Council, the course is led by charities PECT and Change Agents UK, who are leaders in the sustainability sector.

To register your interest in the programme and find out more, head to https://www.iie.uk.com/skills-bootcamp/leicestershire.

*IEMA and Carbon Literacy are externally certified and are dependent upon completion of the full course programme and examinations.