Free seasonal coach trips to Gates Garden Centre

We are very excited to announce our collaboration with Leicestershire County Council and Ausden Clark coaches to provide FREE transport to Gates Garden Centre from Oakham and Melton Mowbray on Fridays during December.

The FREE public bus service will stop at a hail and ride basis at the bus stations in Melton and Oakham and villages in between, providing a great way to spend a couple of hours with us this Christmas.

The service will run on Friday 6th Dec, Friday 13th Dec and Friday 20th Dec.

Another bonus of this great initiative is that you’ll also enjoy a FREE hot drink at Gates when you get here. The bus driver will issue customers with a paper ticket which then can be used to claim any hot drink for FREE in the Garden Restaurant or Courtyard Coffee Shop during your visit.

Enjoy a hot chocolate by the log burner

Please see the timetable below for all the village stop offs and the arrival and departure times from Gates. The buses will drop off and pick up from the same point in Gates top car park next to Lakeland. For those who are less mobile, we offer wheelchairs for customer use, have a lift and ramps throughout the Centre, and our staff are always very happy to help.