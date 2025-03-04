Join Tim Peake for a BBC Teach Live Lesson from the National Space Centre in Leicester

Join Grace Webb and Greg Foot for a BBC Space Live Lesson

British astronaut Tim Peake will be appearing in a BBC Teach Live Lesson filmed at the National Space Centre in Leicester. The lesson will be broadcast at 11am on Monday 10 March during British Science Week 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Grace Webb and Greg Foot, children will find out what it takes to become an astronaut. And Tim Peake, who himself spent 173 days living on the International Space Station, will be setting curriculum-linked tasks for 7-11 year-olds throughout the lesson.

Teachers can download a teaching guide and activity sheets in advance of the broadcast. There’s also a Live Lessons Astronaut Training School mission patch to hand out to pupils at the end of the lesson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-minute Live Lesson will be available to watch on Monday 10 March at 11am on the CBBC channel and from 9am on the BBC Teach website. It will be available on-demand once the broadcast ends on both BBC Teach and BBC iPlayer.

Join Tim Peake for a BBC Teach Space Live Lesson

Schools can email their shoutouts to [email protected] with Space in the subject heading or using the hashtag #BBCLiveLessons.

So, grab your canned sandwich and freeze-dried pouch of tea as we prepare for life on board the International Space Station.