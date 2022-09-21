News you can trust since 1859
This scene features Jared Morgan as Wycliffe, editing his manuscript.
IN PICTURES: The making of Morningstar

Morningstar is a feature-length docudrama which tells the story of John Wycliffe, the bold medieval philosopher who defied both church and state and translated the Bible into English.

By Christine Emelone
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 5:42 pm

Produced by Trinity Digital Films, Morningstar combines narration and drama to explore Wycliffe's life as never before. It will open to general release in Autumn 2022.

Murdo Macleod, Director of Morningstar said: "I am passionate to tell this story, of which "Morningstar" forms the first part, and I believe that it will find a wide audience, keen to watch the rest of the story and discover more about the Christian Reformation."

1. The start of filming

The first shot taken of the film was from Tower Bridge

Photo: Morningstar

2. The set of Morningstar

The crew film on the set of Morningstar (Cinematographer, Michael Masvisvi, and Director of Morningstar, Murdo Macleod)

Photo: Trinity Digital Films

3. Rehearsals on the green screen

The actors run through their lines and warm-up for filming on set.

Photo: Trinity Digital Films

4. Filming in Belgium

The crew set up for filming in the beautiful city of Bruges in Belgium

Photo: Trinity Digital Films

