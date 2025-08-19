Fiery Stone Dragons

By Patricia Lynott
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 15:20 BST
Norman font, St Mary the Virgin church, Thorpe Arnoldplaceholder image
Norman font, St Mary the Virgin church, Thorpe Arnold
On Saturday 13th September St Mary the Virgin Church, Thorpe Arnold will be open for the free Heritage Open Day event.

There will be information on display, a children's quiz sheet, and free information and local history leaflets.

Free light refreshments available.

Toilets in village hall opposite.

No booking required.

Thorpe Arnold church is accessible for pushchairs, although there are three steps to navigate, but unfortunately on this occasion is not accessible for wheelchairs.

Please use the church/village hall car park, just past the bus shelter on the A607 Grantham road, it's a two minute walk from the church. Lag Lane is a no through road, there is no access from Saxby Road.

This coincides with the annual Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust’s Ride and Stride charity fund-raising event.

Three churches from the Melton Team Parish – St Mary’s Melton Mowbray, St Mary the Virgin Thorpe Arnold and St James’ Burton Lazars, as well as St John’s, Thorpe End will be participating in this event.

St John’s will be open from 10am to 6pm, the other three churches will be open from 10am to 4pm.

All the churches have benefited from this charity.

