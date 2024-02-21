News you can trust since 1859
Drop-in for women from Melton and surrounding villages

Celebrating Eves free drop-in for women from Melton and surrounding villages. This initiative has been running for just over one year, it has been great to see the women who have already benefitted from meeting other women in this space. We would like more women to know about this opportunity and encourage them to come along.
I moved to the Melton area in 2017 and for anyone who has relocated, you know that making friends can be very challenging. To add to this, I was working from home as well as travelling for work, so getting to know people locally only added to the challenge. Since lockdown, lots more people work from home and this adds to isolation felt by many.

Women who are carers are often alone and mothers who are looking after children alone may not have an adult conversation from week to week and if they do, it is usually to do with the child or children and not about them as a person. Women who have retired from work or whose children have left home may also want to make new connections or extend their horizons.

Eves was set up in November 2022 as a means of giving women in Melton and surrounding villages a space for themselves just for a couple of hours each week. It is run by volunteers and is an opportunity for women of all ages and backgrounds to meet, laugh, talk, share life together and make new connections. No appointment or referrals needed. Children are welcome.

As we meet at lunch time, feel free to bring something to eat if you wish. Free tea and coffee are available.

Going forward we are planning activities based on what women request.

We meet each Wednesday 12-2pm at the Hope Centre, 42-44 Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray LE13 1NW.

