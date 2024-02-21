Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I moved to the Melton area in 2017 and for anyone who has relocated, you know that making friends can be very challenging. To add to this, I was working from home as well as travelling for work, so getting to know people locally only added to the challenge. Since lockdown, lots more people work from home and this adds to isolation felt by many.

Women who are carers are often alone and mothers who are looking after children alone may not have an adult conversation from week to week and if they do, it is usually to do with the child or children and not about them as a person. Women who have retired from work or whose children have left home may also want to make new connections or extend their horizons.

Eves was set up in November 2022 as a means of giving women in Melton and surrounding villages a space for themselves just for a couple of hours each week. It is run by volunteers and is an opportunity for women of all ages and backgrounds to meet, laugh, talk, share life together and make new connections. No appointment or referrals needed. Children are welcome.

Eves drop-in for women

As we meet at lunch time, feel free to bring something to eat if you wish. Free tea and coffee are available.

Going forward we are planning activities based on what women request.