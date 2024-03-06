Cricketing legend honoured by local rotary club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For several years, ‘Aggers’, has been helping Aurora, Melton’s youngest and smallest Rotary club, to raise thousands of pounds to support local good causes - never refusing a request for support, members were unanimous in their offer of an Honorary Membership.

The presentation was made at the club’s annual Indian Evening at Soi Restaurant, Melton Mowbray where over 60 Rotarians, friends, family and those linked with Aurora enjoyed the substantial three course meal. Tasty fish and lamb dishes were served alongside the ever present, Chicken Tikka Masala, with naans and rice to mop up the sauces. The general chatter increased as all discussed possible answers to a ‘Love’ Quiz, set by Question Master and quiz aficionado, Eddie Pearson. Scores were very close, surely nothing to do with answer trading!

After-dinner entertainment also included a raffle – meal vouchers for Soi and Ocean Blue, bottles of whiskey, flower arrangement by The Flower Basin and other sport or alcohol related prizes being donated by local businesses and individuals. Some winners seemed to have cast a magic spell on the selection process and at least three guests, generously, declined second and even third wins. How does that happen?

Also up for grabs, auction style, were a signed Nottingham Forest shirt and tickets for a 6family day out at Twin Lakes. Congratulations to Alan, from The Wheel Inn and Andrea for the winning bids!

Whilst attention was focused on frivolities rather than food, President Brenda Clayton took to the floor to present the Honorary Membership certificate to Jonathon, explaining to all, how important his generosity has been to the club. The Rotary motto of 'Service before self' being clearly demonstrated by Aggers on numerous occaisions. Aggers thanked the club and was keen to acknowledge the need to support local charities and groups. Brenda also thanked Soi owners and staff for wonderful food and efficient service as well as everyone for attending and supporting the fundraising efforts.

In addition to welcoming a super new member, Aurora were also proud to present a cheque for £2300 to Storehouse representatives, Siggy Atherton and Caroline Stannard. The amount represents the total contributions that Aurora have made to Storehouse over the past year. Monthly donations help with ongoing and ever increasing demand but generosity at Christmas enabled the club to donate well over £800 worth of food. Storehouse provides an essential service to the residents of Melton Mowbray who are struggling in the current economic crisis and they are receiving more and more referrals every week. Check their website if you want to donate or help in other ways.

