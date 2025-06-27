Brightest music talent set to shine on stage at charity music festival

MUSIC fans who missed out on Glastonbury are being invited to Leicester next weekend where some of the biggest names from the city’s music scene will be performing to support people living with motor neurone disease (MND).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester’s St Andrews Football Ground in Aylestone will be the venue for MND Fest on Saturday, 5 July, which is being organised by friends and family of David Scott, who was diagnosed with MND last year.

Since being diagnosed, David, who lives with his wife Claire in Broughton Astley, has been determined to raise awareness of MND – a terminal, neurological disease which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will feature performances from some of Leicester’s most promising young talent including Calligi, King Ocean, Jake Thompson, Jodi Bingham and Chambers. Headliners, The Moochers, will perform on Saturday evening showcasing their unique blend of punk and ska.

Calligi will be one of the bands performing at MND Fest next weekend

Events co-ordinator Karen Middleton, who is part part of the team which has worked to bring David’s vision for the festival to life, explained: “MND Fest will be an incredible event for the whole family to enjoy, featuring performances from some incredible local bands and musicians as well as bouncy castles and face-painting, plenty of food and drink and games and competitions to keep everyone entertained.

“While it’s a huge celebration of community spirit, we hope to raise as much money as possible on behalf of the MND Association in honour of David and his family. We have all seen first hand how devastating MND can be and we want to use this event to show our support and solidarity to everyone affected by this terrible disease.”

The MND Association’s Relationship Fundraiser, Alistair Laing said: “We are so grateful to everyone involved in MND Fest for taking the time to organise such an incredible event in honour of David, who is an inspiration to so many of us within the MND community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The money raised will make a huge difference to people living with MND and their families, by helping the Association to improve care, support and information, while also funding important research.”

Tickets for MND Fest are available now by visiting www.skiddle.com and searching for MND Fest. For more information about the work of the MND Association in Leicestershire visit www.mndassociation.org/support-and-information/local-support/branches/leicestershire-and-rutland-branch