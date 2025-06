This week is the last chance to win a free birthday party at Boost Leicester, if your child has a birthday on 26th September, the UK’s most common birth date

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the nation’s most popular birthday and the release of brand-new party packages, Boost Leicester is offering children born on the 26th of September the chance to win a free BIG-TIME birthday party for 10 guests, complete with 1 hour of activeplay, access to an exclusive party area, a dedicated party host and more.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the number of average daily births on 26th September is at an all-time high, compared to the rest of the year. To mark the occasion, Boost is giving children the chance to win the ultimate birthday party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boost Leicester is the ultimate party venue and is home to 50 interconnected trampolines, foam pits, a battle beam, a high dive, a soft play area for toddlers and more. Parents can relax in the café area, which has a view of the park, perfect for keeping a watchful eye on children as they enjoy themselves.

Boost Leicester Celebrates UK’s Most Popular Birth Date With Free Birthday Parties Up For Grabs

To enter, parents of the birthday bouncer need to visit the Boost website and enter the draw before Friday 13th September. The party must take place on 26th September 2024 and proof of the little jumper's birthday must be provided to the park in advance. Additional guests can be added and paid for separately.

For those born on any of the other 364 days, Boost has also released new party packages, to ensure every kid has big-time fun on their special day.

The three new party packages available are:

Classic Party, which includes 1 hour of Activeplay plus 45 minutes in an exclusive party room, jump socks for all guests, a selection of hot food (choice of hotdogs, pizza, served with nacho crisps), unlimited squash, and a free return voucher for all party guests. This package costs £21.95 per person.

Jump-Up Party, which includes everything from the Classic Party, as well as ice cream and 12oz slushies for every child. This package costs £23.95 per person.

BIG-TIME Party, which includes everything from the Jump-Up party, plus a fruit platter and a 30-day voucher for the birthday child. This package costs £29.95 per person.

Boost Leicester Celebrates UK’s Most Popular Birth Date With Free Birthday Parties Up For Grabs

Each party also comes with a dedicated host, who is one of Boost Leicester’s official Pioneers of Play and an expert at creating as much fun as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your child is born on 26th September, enter the competition before Friday 13th September, at: www.boosttrampolineparks.co.uk/winaparty

To find out more about the new party packages or to make a booking, visit: www.boosttrampolineparks.co.uk/parties