Bonfire Night returns to Belvoir Castle

Fireworks displays at Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle’s family friendly bonfire night celebration is returning – bigger and better than ever – on Friday 7 November for an unforgettable evening of fun, live music and, of course, fireworks. This year’s event will take place in a new location within the parkland, Ladies Field, to accommodate the popularity of the event.

Throughout the evening, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy live music performed by local singer Nick Pacey and his band, while warming up by the crackling fire as the night unfolds.

There will be an extensive food and drink offering featuring delicious home-made cooked food menu including Belvoir Castle’s rare breed Hereford Beef produced on the estate and mouthwatering offers from The Hungry Belvoir catering truck. Hot drinks and doughnuts will be available on site, as well as food options from Say Cheese, The Grill and Pasta and Beyond. Belvoir Castle’s own range of wines produced from the Estate vineyards will also be available to sample.

A breathtaking fireworks display will light up the night sky during the event where friends and family can marvel at the sounds, lights and colours illuminating the impressive backdrop of Belvoir Castle.

Eleanor Melville, Marketing Manager at Belvoir Castle said: “Bonfire Night is one of our most popular events of the year. People come from far and near to join in the unforgettable festivities. This year, the event will take place in a bigger location which will allow more people to enjoy the incredible displays. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to come and join us for a spectacular event.”

Twice British Firework Champion winner MLE Pyrotechnics will be creating a bespoke firework display for Belvoir Castle. The father and son team are one of the UK’s leading pyrotechnic events companies and also host Belvoir Castle’s annual firework championships held in the parkland during the summer months.

Fireworks will begin at 8pm and early bird tickets are now available starting from prices are £15 for adults, £7 for children (aged 3-16).

On-site event parking will also be free from 5pm.

Tickets are on sale now and pre-booking for the Bonfire Night at Belvoir Castle is recommended: belvoircastle.com/events/bonfire-night/