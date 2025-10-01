Belvoir Castle invites families to ‘Go Bats For Belvoir’ this October Half Term

Half term at Belvoir Castle

This October, families are invited to step into a world of Halloween magic at Belvoir Castle, where history meets hauntingly good fun for all ages during the school holidays.

From Saturday 18th October, the castle grounds will come alive for two full weeks of seasonal delights. Little ones follow the new ‘Go Bats for Belvoir trail’ through the Adventure Playground, picking up clues among the trees to win a prize. Inside the Castle there will be seasonal craft sessions and a chance snuggle up with a mug of hot chocolate for story time.

At the Animal Park, say hi to furry friends which will open every day during October half term, giving visitors the chance to meet family favourites like Stu the Calf, while enjoying the crisp autumn air and the countryside vistas. Families can also explore the pumpkin patch in the Animal Park, to select their favourite to take home.

Eleanor Melville, Marketing Manager at Belvoir Castle said: “The Belvoir Castle grounds are so beautiful all year round, but there's something truly magical about autumn here. The crisp air and the golden leaves give the whole place an enchanted feel. It’s the perfect setting for families to make special memories, whether it’s exploring the Adventure Playground, making new friends at the Animal Park, marvelling at the incredible fairytale castle."

As well as the regular Castle tours, during October visitors can also join special Halloween tours which explore the spookier elements of the regency Castle. Run by the Castle’s expert tour guides, visitors will hear everything about the ghosts that roam the Castle’s halls at night.

Eleanor added: “There are decades of history within the walls of Belvoir Castle, and Halloween is the perfect time to explore some of the lesser-known, and often spine-chilling, stories from its past. From ghostly whispers in the corridors to tales of mysterious happenings passed down through generations, our haunted tours give visitors a glimpse into the castle’s spooky side.”

Tickets for the Castle, Gardens and Playground can be purchased online for £23.40 for adults and £9 for children. A separate ticket is required for the Animal Park, which is £4.50 per person, with under threes entering for free.

Tickets to pumpkin pitching in the Pumpkin Patch will be available during the weekends from 11th October and throughout the October half-term holidays.

To book tickets, review dates for the tours and crafts sessions, as well as checking opening hours, please visit: www.belvoircastle.com