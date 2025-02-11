Belvoir Castle encourages visitors to explore the outdoors this half term

With its sprawling parkland, tranquil gardens, stylish Retail Village and its epic adventure playground, Belvoir Castle is encouraging visitors to head outside this February half term.

For a family day out to remember, young adventurers can take to the high seas at Belvoir’s adventure playground, designed in the shape of the HMS Resolution. Staring out to sea through the portholes, or shivering their timbers on the poop deck, the ship is modelled on the adventures of an ancestor of the Duke of Rutland.

Also featuring a multi-level castle modelled on Belvoir’s famous tower, children of all ages and abilities can explore a daring giant tube slide, secret climbing wall and hidden tunnels in the bespoke playground.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy thousands of beautiful Snowdrops on show through the parkland and gardens as they wander through the picturesque grounds. To explore the acres of parkland, The Duke’s Walk is a three-mile circular that takes in areas designed by Sir Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown in 1780 which have been brought to life by the Duchess of Rutland after the plans were discovered in the Castle archives in 2013.

Belvoir Castle

During The Duke’s Walk, visitors will discover Frog Hollow, with its stunning ponds surrounded by magnificent old pines dotted along the route, also a hub for wildlife including muntjacs, hares, buzzards, red kites, woodpeckers and ospreys.

Andy Tudbury, Head Gardener at Belvoir Castle said: “Whilst we all eagerly await the opening of the castle itself next month after its annual maintenance period, there is still so much to see and do during a day out in the castle grounds.

“The team have been working incredibly hard over winter on the upkeep of the gardens, and the Snowdrops which all came out early this year will be at their peak during the half term. Getting out into the fresh air with such a beautiful backdrop as Belvoir Castle will give everyone a lift after the dark nights and cold weather.

“Vendors at the Retail Village have some wonderful items for visitors to peruse during their time here. Beautiful in every weather, everyone at Belvoir Castle can’t wait to welcome everyone for the half term break.”

Snowdrops at Belvoir Castle

Open seven days a week, Belvoir’s Retail Village at the Engine Yard is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious lunch or a cake and hot chocolate after a morning in the fresh air.

The retail destination offers artisan shopping in the heart of the stunning Vale of Belvoir and celebrates local food and the best of country living. Restored from working estate buildings, it is home to the latest fashions and accessories from homewares, crafts and toys as well as a range of delicious produce from the Belvoir Estate available in the Farm Shop.

The gardens open from 9:30am, and visitors can also bring along their four-legged friends on an epic day out, with dogs on leads permitted in the grounds, but not in the adventure playground.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.belvoircastle.com