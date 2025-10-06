Beached Boys Charity Concert in Lutterworth

The Beached Boys Tribute band are heading to Leicestershire for a 'one night only' gig in support of LOROS hospice.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

There will a charity concert in Lutterworth to raise money for the LOROS hospice based in Leicestershire and The Beached Boys (a Beach Boys tribute band) have been asked to perform. They are the leading Beach Boys tribute in the UK and are based around London and very rarely perform in the Midlands so this is very much a 'one off' chance as well as it being for a good cause!