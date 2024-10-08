Melton artist to exhibit work on the London Tube
Grant Milne’s artwork will be part of a display at the entrance and exit to the Leicester Square Tube on Friday, between 10am and 4pm, and all day at Oxford Circus, on an escalator for passengers exiting the Victoria Line.
Tube travellers will get to see Grant’s portrait of distinguished British painter and draughtsman, Lucian Freud, as part of a varied exhibition of work displayed by his Artist Talk Magazine.
This is the second time he has exhibited his work on big screens – in August 2020 his portraits of NHS heroes were displayed during the Covid pandemic in Piccadilly.
Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, Grant said: “We are now back in London for the first time since that unforgettable experience by the Piccadilly Lights, and I can hardly contain my excitement about it.”
A former pupil at Brownlow Primary School, Grant studied graphic design and fine at the former King Edward VII School in Melton.
He recalled: “One of my earliest memories is from my time at Brownlow School when I visited the Melton Carnegie Museum and sketched the Two-headed Calf.
"Throughout my studies, I also created sketches of various locations in Melton, including the country park and utilised an ink dot drawing technique for the pork pie shop.”
After completing a degree at De Montfort University, Leicester, Grant specialised in graphic design and portrait painting. He has exhibited his work internationally, including in France, Italy, America, and throughout the UK.
