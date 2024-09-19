Melton Carnegie Museum, which is hosting Leicestershire's Cultural and Creative Future on September 30

A free event is being staged at Melton Carnegie Museum for artists and creatives.

It’s taking place on Monday September 30, from 12.30pm until 4pm, and offers a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts, discover new opportunities, and network with fellow creatives.

The event is organised by Culture Leicestershire and Creative Leicestershire, part of Leicestershire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees can learn about creative projects across the county and explore future opportunities to grow and develop their own creative practice.

Free Melton event for artists and creatives

They can connect with professionals, organisations, and local creatives.

There will be a chance to find out more about the Kick Up The Arts space and learn about its evolution and future plans.

Speakers Include artist Ruth Singer, Kick Up The Arts project lead Ellie Lovett and De Montfort University business development programme manager Bobby Chotai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joined by County Hall employees Amanda Hanton and Cat Rogers, who will discuss the county council’s vision for cultural and creative development.

Lunch will be provided and refreshments will be available throughout the event, which is a celebration of the Animated Towns Project, which has recently delivered a series of art initiatives across Leicestershire.

The organisers say: “We are thrilled to invite local artists and creative practitioners to a free event dedicated to exploring the future of Leicestershire’s cultural and creative landscape.

“This event is a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts, discover new opportunities, and network with fellow creatives.”

"We hope to see you there as we come together to shape and support the vibrant cultural and creative future of our community.”

CLICK HERE to book a place.