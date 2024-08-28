Six local artists and sculptors will be exhibiting their work at Buckminster village hall next month.

Artists Donna Drouin, Glenda Gibson, Shani Wray-Jenkins, Heidi Clawson, and Tom Simmonds join Sculptress Joel Walker and ceramicist Lynn Fox in a celebration of life and nature, to include an exciting mix of paintings, mixed media work, prints, portraits, bronze sculpture and ceramics.

There is free viewing in the hall on September 7, 8, 14 and 15, from 11am to 5pm. Joel ’s Studio is at the other end of the car park where you can see more of her bronze animal sculptures.

Refreshments will be served and there is wheelchair access to both buildings.

They are offering 3 workshops linked to the exhibition.

Joel is leading Creative Writing, to share great words and a picnic, from 11am to 2pm on Thursday September 12 - email tenongallery@gmail.com to book.

Glenda will guide you through painting a still life, including flowers, in Acrylics, from 1pm to 3pm on Friday September 13. Cost is £12 with all materials provided. All abilities welcome. Email glendagibson@gmail.com to book.

Donna is running a free workshop on Saturday September 14, from 1pm to 3 pm, This will be drawing in open country with all abilities welcome. Email donnadrouin74@icloud.com to book.

‘The Creative Hub’ at Buckminster is part of The Northants and Rutland Open Studios.

The new village hall presents a pleasant back drop for art works by new and established artists in a beautiful village just off the A1, near Grantham.