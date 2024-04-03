Apply now to host a Leicester Business Festival event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual two-week B2B festival is widely respected for its pivotal role in promoting business excellence through a stellar line-up of dynamic events, inspiring speakers, programme launches as well as unique networking opportunities.

This year is set to be even bigger, better, and more collaborative than ever as the festival celebrates its key milestone.

Although the festival takes place from 4-15 November 2024 the build-up starts from now as applications are open for event ideas. With an exciting line-up of events set to emerge, many of which will be free to attend, the anticipation begins.

The application form for ideas for the B2B events is now live on the website at: www.leicesterbusinessfestival.com/application-form-2024.

The line-up is already set to feature well-known businesses who will open their doors to host topical and insightful events, local students plan to organise a unique event, as well as an interactive moment during the festival for businesses to show support to Leicester Hospitals Charity.

Esteemed keynote speakers will also lead discussions during the opening event including a renowned broadcast journalist.

Excitingly there is the aim of making history by attempting to break a Guinness World Record with more on this to follow soon. The festival will culminate in a spectacular celebratory event, honouring the standout moments and achievements from the fortnight and the last ten years.

Each year, the festival has helped fuel growth and innovation, as well as created opportunities for people to learn and develop their business skills.

LBF attracts a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, creatives, and professionals from across various sectors at a local, regional, and national level. Spanning all sectors from finance, professional services through to creative, space, manufacturing, and logistics. The festival is run by businesses for businesses.

Richard Osborn, Regional director at Excello Law, Chair and a director of the LBF Community Interest Company (CiC) said:

“We invite you to join us on the journey of this milestone festival. You will get to elevate your business, make an impact, and enhance Leicester and Leicestershire's reputation as the premier destination for great business.

"We saw last year that businesses who submitted their event ideas early on in the process could then promote their approved events earlier and encourage more people to book on.

"I strongly advise submitting your ideas at the earliest opportunity to help secure your spot and maximize promotional efforts. The LBF website has lots of advice on hosting events and previous examples.

"Events can take any shape, from intimate workshops to grand conferences, providing businesses with a unique opportunity to connect with individuals they may not have encountered otherwise. Whether hosted in-house or at external venues, they are an invaluable platform for networking and engagement.

"From Winstanley House to Twycross Zoo, and across Leicester's vibrant city centre, our festivals have showcased an array of venues, demonstrating the diverse opportunities for meaningful interactions and new spaces to collaborate.

"Together, let's celebrate a decade of business resilience, ingenuity and community spirit and let's put Leicester and Leicestershire at the forefront of business nationally. Don't miss out on this chance to make your mark!”

Join in with the lead-up to the festival as organisers are set to host meetups for sponsors, event hosts, and the official launch of the festival programme.

Stay in the loop by subscribing to the official newsletter at www.leicesterbusinessfestival.com

Additionally, businesses can explore numerous unique opportunities to elevate themselves within the LBF community.