Annual Charter Fair returns to Waltham on the Wolds

Waltham on the Wolds will hold their annual Charter Fair this Saturday - organises say it will be the best yet!

On Saturday 21st September locals and visitors alike will descend to Waltham on the Wolds Village Hall 10:30 to 16:00 for a day filled with local stalls, food, beer and games.

A highlight for the 2024 Fair will be the beer tent. This year a group of keen home brewers have developed a beer (named by the community as “Ironstone”) and has been brewed in collaboration with Lenton Lane Brewery of Nottingham. Profits from the beer tent are fundraising for the Waltham Scout group.

Fun for all ages is being provided by zorbing, carousels, trampolines and Melton Indoor Bowls are setting up a pitch for all to try.

Local food vendors will be catering to all tastes from wood fired pizza to Indian street food and everything in between!

Village dog grooming company Fur Away Grooming are hosting a dog show, with classes such as best puppy, handsomest boy, golden oldies and will surely bring dogs from all across the local area.

Local curated stall holders will be selling everything from necklaces to cake with Waltham on the Wolds C of E Primary School serving tea and cakes inside the hall.