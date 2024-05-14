Action Melton Youth Council: Elections 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Action Melton Youth (AMY) Council are holding their first committee election to determine who will lead the council into the 2024/25 academic year

Action Melton Youth Service, known affectionately by its members as AMY, is a youth-led project built by Access All Areas CIC.

The driving force of AMY is their Youth Council – a collective of young people, supported by Access All Areas CIC, who meet on a regular basis to discuss the issues that are important to them such as housing in Melton, jobs, their career prospects, things to do, sexual health.

As well as providing young people with a platform to use their voice, AMY enables young people to make a difference in our community by participating in activities such as It’s A Knockout.

AMY Council members thank Trumpton for funds raised to support their volunteering efforts

Since January this year, the AMY Youth Council has been steadily growing and are about to hold their first committee election in May.

The Council’s members have been invited to apply for the roles of vice chairperson, treasurer and secretary.

The role of chairperson will be taken over by the present vice chairperson, Zuzia Hollie Westwood, AMY's Project Facilitator, said: “The committee roles are a brilliant way for young people to gain extra skills such as leadership, public speaking and money management”. The young people in these roles are supported by a team of stakeholders including youth workers and members of the Melton Lions.

The present Chairperson, Francesca Foreman, has thoroughly enjoyed her time leading the AMY Youth Council, she said: My advice to the next chair person would be to enjoy it and make the most of helping the young people around you”. She would like to encourage both current members and new recruits alike to volunteer on the committee.

AMY Council members plan their upcoming digital youth survey

The current AMY Youth Council members are excited to use this election as an opportunity to invite more young people to join their growing community.

Currently, they are planning some exciting events for the summer including a day trip – and they need all the help they can get to fundraise for it.

By joining AMY Youth Council, young people will have the opportunity to earn their AMY Volunteer Awards by performing a range of voluntary roles both with Action Melton Youth and affiliate organisations such as Melton Lions.

The elections will take place on Tuesday 21st May, from 4:30pm – 6:30pm at Phoenix House in the town.