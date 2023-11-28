On Saturday evening there will be a 1940s evening dance at the Strute Howell Sports and Social Club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lots of festive fun and merriment.

Live entertainment from Miss Lily Lovejoy and Blitz Dancers.

Dress to Impress and enjoy the music from the 1940s. Big band numbers and great dance tunes.

Available from [email protected] or the Grapes Pub in Melton.