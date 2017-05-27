Willow weaving classes return to Melton

Willow weaving classes for beginners are being offered again by Whissendine women Maxine Smith and Marion Curry.

The workshops return to CoCos cafe in Windsor Street, Melton, on Thursday (June 8), between 6.30-9.30pm.

Marion said: “Come and join us and learn how to weave your own garden cloche from English Willow. Useful to protect young plants and seedlings. Attractive enough to decorate your front garden.”

Classes cost £30 and include coffee, materials and tools.

Prebooking is essential as places are limited. To reserve a place email hareandsheepwillow@gmail.com