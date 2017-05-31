The Melton Band to kick off return of summer concert series in New Park

A staple of the Melton summer returns on Sunday as the first in a series of brass band concerts takes place at New Park bandstand.

The series, organised by the Melton Mowbray Town Estate, begins with The Melton Band who will play from 2.45pm to 4.30pm with an interval. Concerts are held weekly until Sunday, August 27.

The pavilion cafe and refreshment kiosk will be open for hot and cold drinks and ice cream and confectionery. Seating is provided but limited.

* Check our listings each week for details.