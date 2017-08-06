Sign up now for Hamilton family fun run

A popular Melton charity fun run will be held for the fourth time this summer.

The Hamilton race will take place at 11am on Sunday, August 13 and will be run over a 3.4mile course, starting and finishing at Hamilton Tennis Club.

The tennis club will then host a family fun day following the race which will feature a bouncy castle, face painting, stalls, a raffle and many other entertaining attractions.

The day is being staged in aid of Multiple Sclerosis Society UK in support of George Wood, a Melton man who suffers from the condition.

Organiser Patrick Wainwright said: “Every year we like to choose someone new in the community to support by raising awareness of their situation, and so this fun run is no different.

“Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a dreadful illness that people don’t have great knowledge about. George suffers from relapsing-remitting MS and it’s important to stress that this diagnosis can strike people in their 20s and 30s. It affects almost three times as many women as men.”

Entry costs £3 which will be refunded for those who raise sponsorship of £10 and over. Forms are available from Hamilton Tennis Club or by calling Patrick on 07940 279165.

Participants are encouraged to run, jog or walk the distance. Dog walkers are also welcome.

There will be medals for finishers as well as prizes for best fancy dress and most sponsorship.

Last year’s event raised around £1,500 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.