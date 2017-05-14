Registration still open for Belvoir Castle Tough Mudder

Tough Mudder organisers visited the Vale of Belvoir last week to plan this year’s full course of ice-cold water, mud filled pits, and electroshock therapy.

Gather your team and get in shape. Registration is still open for the Belvoir Castle Tough Mudder, this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Tough Mudder is a team oriented 10-12 mile obstacle course designed not only to test physical strength but also mental grit.

For more information or to register for the Belvoir Castle event sign up at: https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/2017-midlands