Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide October 19 to 26 - Melton Times

Moana Sing-A-Long (PG) Today at 3.30pm.

Borg Vs. Mcenroe (Cert TBC) Today at 6pm.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Today at 8.15pm.

The Jungle Bunch (Cert TBC) Friday at 3.45pm and Saturday at 2.45pm.

Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) The adventures of Winnie-the-Pooh may have captured the hearts of children for almost a century, but it’s the fascinating, moving story behind this honey-loving bear that steals the spotlight in Goodbye Christopher Robin. After the Great War, a shell-shocked A. A. Milne is keen to write, and to “do something worthwhile.” His days spent with his young son, Christopher Robin, divert him towards children’s literature – and it’s his son’s collection of toys that inspires the magical world of Pooh Bear and friends. C. R. Milne and family, including his mother, Daphne, and nanny, Olive, are swept up in the international success of the books, but the fame it brings comes at a price. Friday and Thursday at 6pm and 8.30pm, Saturday at 5pm, Sunday at 8.15pm, Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and Tuesday at 2pm, 5pm and 7.30pm.

mother! Darren Aronofsky wades back into the darkness with his latest psychological-horror movie, which catapults superstar Jennifer Lawrence into wildly different territory to her Hunger Games, X-Men and David Russell-directed roles. Lawrence plays one half of an apparently happy young couple – Javier Bardem being the slightly sinister other – whose tranquil existence at their remote country home is disrupted in terrifying fashion. Saturday at 7.30pm, Monday and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

Bolshoi Live: Le Corsaire Sunday at 4pm.