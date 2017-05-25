Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide May 25 to June 1 - Melton Times

Rules Don’t Apply (12A) Today at 6pm.

Lion (PG) Today at 8.30pm.

The Hippopotamus (15) + Satellite Q&A Sunday at 7.30pm.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Kiwi director Niki Caro tells the astonishing true story of Antonina Jabinski (Chastain, The Help) and her husband Jan (Heldenbergh), whose Warsaw zoo became a hub for the Polish underground resistance during the Nazi occupation of their homeland. After much of it is destroyed during the German invasion in 1939, their once thriving animal sanctuary is left at the mercy of the Reich’s chief zoologist (Brühl, Rush). Risking execution if caught, the Jabinskis use what remains as a front for resistance plans to smuggle hundreds of Jews away from the Warsaw Ghetto to safety. By turns moving, riveting and extraordinary, The Zookeeper’s Wife is yet another triumph for Chastain following her recent Oscar nods, but the entire film is something of an ensemble piece with exceptional performances across the board. Friday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.15pm, Sunday at 4.45pm, Monday at 7.30pm and Tuesday at 8pm.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 (12A)

The coolest ragtag bunch of a-holes in space are back with the fate of the cosmos resting on their shoulders once more. Because anyone can save the galaxy once. As they journey across the far reaches of the universe, the Guardians attempt to solve the mystery of Peter Quill’s (Pratt) parentage. On their travels, they cross paths with old foes, new faces and an enigmatic villain in Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), but their biggest battle might just be to keep their newfound family together. Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper reprise their roles as Gamora, Drax and Rocket respectively, while Vin Diesel returns to voice a very naive and goofy baby Groot. Friday at 8.45pm, Saturday at 5.15pm, Sunday at 1.45pm, Monday at 4.30pm, Tuesday at 5pm and Wednesday and Thursday at 8.30pm.

The Boss Baby (U) For seven idyllic years, Tim (Bakshi) has enjoyed the perfect life with his adoring parents (Kimmel and Kudrow). Then his new baby brother arrives. And he’s a very unusual baby indeed: he wears a suit, carries a briefcase and talks with the voice of Alec Baldwin. Tim is the only one not amused, but the two warring siblings reluctantly team up to foil a dastardly plot involving puppies. Expect lots of poop jokes. Saturday at 3pm, Monday at 2.15pm, Tuesday at 2.45pm and Wednesday and Thursday at 3.45pm.