Regal Cinema Melton: Film guide January 12 to 19 - Melton Times

Sully (12A) Today at 6pm.

American Pastoral (15) Today at 8.15pm and Tuesday at 2pm.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Sunday at 8.15pm and Wednesday at 8.30pm.

A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Friday at 8.45pm, Saturday at 6pm and Thursday at 8.30pm.

Moana (PG) Saturday at 3.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm.

I, Daniel Blake (15) Monday at 6pm.

A United Kingdom (12A) Tuesday at 5pm and Wednesday at 6pm.

NT Encore: No Man’s Land Sunday at 5pm.

The Birth Of A Nation (15) The polar opposite of D.W. Griffith’s racist 1915 epic of the same name, writer-director Nate Parker’s debut feature tells the explosive story of educated slave Nat Turner (Parker), who in 1831 led a rebellion against his ‘owners’. Initially manipulated by his young, financially strapped master (Hammer) into quelling unrest among his fellow plantation slaves, Turner went on to change the course of history as he became fuelled by religious conviction and righteous indignation. Parker’s film smoulders with the same anger as did Turner’s belief in his cause, and as such it is a worthy companion piece to 12 Years A Slave and Selma. Hitherto best known as an actor (Arbitrage), Parker unsurprisingly excels as the film’s hero, but he draws equally compelling performances from all concerned, especially Aja Naomi King as Turner’s wife. Friday at 6pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm and Thursday at 6pm.

The Light Between Oceans (12A) In post-war Western Australia, an island lighthouse keeper and his wife are surprised and delighted when a lifeboat containing a baby is washed up on the shore. On the mainland, however, a woman has lost her husband and child at sea. Stunningly photographed, The Light Between Oceans is a gripping drama with an unthinkable moral dilemma at its heart. Based on the novel by M. L. Stedman. Monday at 8.15pm.