Rainbows wants Melton and Leicestershire supporters to give a gift that’s sweeter than chocolate this Easter

Only one in 10 children who are cared for by Rainbows can enjoy eating Easter eggs, so this year the hospice in Loughborough is asking people in Melton and Leicestershire to buy a Gift that Gives instead of chocolate.

Everyone loves giving and receiving chocolate at Easter – young people especially. But because of dietary and medical considerations, just 10 percent of those cared for at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, can actually enjoy eating them.

Gill Smitherman, donor development manager at Rainbows, said: “Every Easter we are inundated with eggs from our very generous supporters. Chocolate lasts a moment for some children and we want people to help us make memories, which will last a lifetime, for all of our children.

“That’s why this Easter, instead of giving a chocolate egg to show our youngsters how much you care, we’re encouraging all of our amazing supporters in the county the chance to purchase one of our unique Gifts That Give instead.”

Gifts that Give are a collection of alternative gifts - like music therapy, hydrotherapy or a special trip out - for children, young people and their families. People choose a gift and Rainbows makes the memories.

Gill added: “If you’ve already bought an Easter egg for Rainbows, thank you. Some will be used as gifts for children, young people and families, some will be used by the play team and care team and, if there are any left over, they will be used by the fundraising team for raffles, tombolas and to say thank you to people fundraising on our behalf.”

To find out more, visit any one of the Rainbows shops or log on to https://www.rainbows.co.uk/easter/