Old Vicarage garden exclusively open at Whissendine

Visit the Old Vicarage at Whissendine on Sunday, from 2-5pm, as part of the National Garden Scheme.

This lovely garden (LE15 7HG) is the home of previous Rutland High Sherriff, Dr Sarah Furness.

The plot is 2/3 acres packed with a variety. It features a terrace with topiary, fountain courtyard, raised beds, small gothic orangery, wisteria tunnel leading to new raised vegetable beds, beehives and rare breed hens.

There is also a hidden white walk and teas will be served in the Lady Chapel of St Andrew’s Church.

Admission is £4.50 and free for children.