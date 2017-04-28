New Melton charity shop calls for volunteers ahead of opening

Homelessness charity Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland is calling on local people to volunteer their time to help serve customers in its new Melton shop, which opens on Tuesday.

Volunteers will be required for just a few hours each week to fill various roles at the shop at 18 Market Place. The shop will specialise in high quality pre-loved furniture, household items and vintage clothing.

Proceeds from the shop will support the charity’s work providing a home and meaningful work for 16 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.

Newly-appointed shop manager Alan Townend, a resident of Melton who comes from a background in charity retail, said: “Whatever your interests or availability, we’re bound to have a role that suits you. I’m really passionate about working with volunteers from our local community. No previous experience is needed and volunteering is a great way to pick up new skills, whether you’re just starting out in work, looking for a new challenge or taking your career in a new direction. All that’s required is a smile and willingness to roll up your sleeves to help us out.

“Anyone interested in volunteering is more than welcome to give us a call for a chat with our friendly staff. We can even arrange a tester session for a couple of hours so you can see if you enjoy the role.”

For more information email alan.townend@emmauslandr.org or call (01664) 668188.

To find out more about Emmaus Leicestershire and Rutland, visit www.emmaus.org.uk/leicestershire_rutland