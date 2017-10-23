Premier Cru headline charity music night at Whissendine for Matt Hampson Foundation

Have your say

A wonderfully successful fundraising evening, headlined by 50s, 60s and 70s band Premier Cru, has raised £500 towards the build costs of a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre for young people catastrophically injured through sport.

The charity music night, at Whissendine Village Hall, on Saturday, October 14, was organised by Tracey Dene Powell in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation.

The well attended event also offered guests the chance to win great raffle prizes such as a rugby ball signed by the Leicester Tigers.