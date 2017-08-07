Melton comes alive with the sound of music at first ever Folk Festival and Craft Fair

People who lay in on Saturday morning could be forgiven for thinking what the noise coming from the town centre was.

The commotion was in fact the terrific infectious melodies and beats played by musicians taking part in Melton’s first ever Folk Festival and Craft Fair.

J2 play on the main Market Place stage PHOTO: Tim Williams

On Sunday, the streets of Melton became a hub of activity as many inquisitive people took part in and listened to an abundance of music sessions, sing-arounds and workshops organised by the Melton Folk Club and sponsored by the Melton BID.

Centred around an open air stage in the Market Place from 12noon to 11pm, several pubs and cafes including The Crown, The Half Moon, The White Lion, Anne of Cleves, The Harboro Hotel, The Boat, Noel Arms, The Generous Briton, Nigel’s Cafe and Amici hosted soloists and bands, with the aim of trying to persuade people folk music is credible of listening to more often.

Melton Folk Club member Duncan Garment said: “The day was great and for a first go we were pleased with how many people showed enthusiasm.

“Taking on board the feedback we received we’ll definitely look into running the festival again next year.

Blues and Roots guitarist Chris Wortley PHOTO: Tim Williams

“There were about 50 or so artists who performed and 20 odd stalls selling basket weaving crafts, special soaps, clothing, jewellery and other natural ecological products.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and Melton BID for sponsoring the day.”

Melton Folk Club is held every Tuesday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm in the function room at The Crown. Hosted by Adrian Kerr all are welcome.

The Black Annis Women's Morris in Nottingham Street PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Last Touch entertain The Crown's courtyard PHOTO: Tim Williams

John McCrea in reflective mood PHOTO: Tim Williams

Sheila Mosley adds to the atmosphere in Market Place PHOTO: Tim Williams