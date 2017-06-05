Great bands, costumes and weather at Wymeswold’s thirteenth Glastonbudget

Festival revellers soaked up the sunshine and descended on Wymeswold in their droves between May 26 and 28 to attend the thirteenth Glastonbudget festival.

The three-day event was crammed full of the UK’s best tribute acts as well as up and coming new bands and guests bands.

Friends enjoy the music PHOTO: Supplied

Held at Turnpost Farm in Wymeswold, the festival which began in 2005 with one stage, 18 acts and about 700 visitors, attracted upwards of 12,000 people this year, with more than 130 bands playing on six separate stages.

Highlights included American 70s and 80s rock band Tragedy, Ben Michael Jackson and Oasish who payed tribute to the bomb victims in Manchester.

Many who stayed to see the festival through to its conclusion were rewarded with a closing performance fromThe Boss UK: Bruce Springsteen Tribute band on the main stage and Guns 2 Roses on the second stage.

Fancy dress and crazy costumes were worn throughout the three-day festival PHOTO: Supplied