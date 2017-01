A play about free will, friendship and love is set to be performed at Melton Theatre on Thursday (January 26) at 7.30pm.

Nick Payne’s Constellations follows Roland and Marianne through a series of parallel universes. It asks do we decide our fate? Or is our destiny predetermined for us?

This performance will be performed in the round on the stage.

Tickets for Constellations are ‘Pay What You Decide.’

For more details call Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851111.