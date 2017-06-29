Melton Gig Guide: June 30 to July 5 - Melton Times

Hose Fest starts on Friday night when Mercury will kick off proceedings at Hose Village Hall. All the Queen hits just as you remember them. The show will be outdoors weather permitting.

On Friday the Noels Arms will host Plug. Plug play 60s and 70s pop, punk, indie, rock and new wave from The Beatles to the Buzzcocks and back. There’s no bells or whistles just guitar, bass, drums and vocals. Plug at the Noels Arms; a beer and a bop, what’s not to like?

Govannen will headline at The Wheel, in Branston, on Friday. As always there will be jigs and reels, and traditional and contemporary Irish songs.

Hose Fest continues on Saturday at Hose Village. The following acts will be performing; the EAGA Choir, Strachan Central, Faulty New Goods, Outnumbered, Mike Hill and Ross Harding.

Saturday sees the Boneyard Blues Band play at The Crown. The band offer a fiery, spicy blend of blues rock, glam and psychedelia in a stripped-down rocking three-piece format.

Talisman headline at the Noels Arms on Saturday. For one night only Rob Nash will return to the drums to celebrate his 50th birthday. An evening of moshing metal mayhem with support from Shotgun Sundae.

The Grapes has booked Stuart Leigh to perform on Saturday. He is a rare solo performer successful from function band The Revisited. Stuart will sing songs from a range of era and genres.

Classic rock band, Sweet Revenge, take over the Genny B on Saturday. They will play everything from Motorhead to Metallica.

On Sunday the Noels Arms are letting Bodgers Mate perform a wide choice of music styles including classic acoustic, rock, blue grass, latin and more. Bodgers Mate play with guitars, fiddles, mandolins, citterns, harmonicas and stick bass.

Acoustic dualists Ray Callcut and Richard Hewson return together at The Crown on Sunday, for an acoustic get together.

Melton favourite George Simpson will make a rare public appearance at The Crown on Sunday. Expect a mix of choice covers, old and new, and some songs from his first class album ‘Get on this Ride.’

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.