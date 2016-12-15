Melton Gig Guide: December 16 to 20 - Melton Times

The Noels Arms will host Doc Emmet Brown on Friday. Doc Emmett Brown is made up of three highly versatile and skilled musicians from the West Midlands who will play pop, rock, blues, country, Americana, jazz and bluegrass from way back when and up to the present day.

L’Oliveto White Lion has booked Jennifer Greene to entertain crowds on Friday. Her gig will be two sets featuring classic hits from the 70s to the present day, and Christmas songs to get people up singing and dancing.

On Friday The Carington Arms is the place to be to see Amanda Jayne. She will do soulful hits like Al Green’s Let’s Get Together to full on rock songs like AC/DC’s You Shook Me All Night Long. Her voice has the smoothness of Norah Jones with the rawness of Janis Joplin thrown in for good measure.

Sian Horton gigs at the Genny B on Friday. She will sing a variety of covers from Dolly Parton to Bon Jovi. She will also sing covers she has written too. Sian is raising money for ICS. To sponsor her visit her JustGiving page: sianhorton1 or text SFHO93 with your amount.

Friday sees Baron Lewis perform at The Grapes. The spellbinding duo mix genres. AC/DC’s Highway to Hell will be heard in the same set as Daft Punk’s Get Lucky.

The Soultones play at The Saddle in Twyford on Saturday. There may be no snow-man this year but there will be a whole lotta ‘soul-man’ ready to lift you at this gig.

The Genny B will host Sweet Thief on Saturday. They will rock the place with covers from Heart, Whitesnake, Maiden, Dio and Lacuna Coil.

Shamus O’Blivion and The Megadeath Morrismen will make a welcome return to the Noels Arms on Saturday. The band will perform their unique blend of humour and Celtic rock.

Sound Injectors take the stage at The Grapes on Saturday. Fronted by two very talented young women the five-piece band will play pop, ska, reggae, soul and blues.

On Sunday Govannen return to the Noels Arms for a Celtic Christmas. This will be the band’s last gig of 2016 rounding off a busy year of over 70 shows. Expect all your favourite Irish tunes and songs to sing-a- long to plus some festive favourites with a Celtic twist.

The Crown will host Blue Skin Blake on Sunday. Join them for a night of fun and music to kickstart your Christmas.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown, a new venture for people of all ages and hosted by Adrian Kerr.