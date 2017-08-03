Melton Gig Guide: August 3 to 9 - Melton Times

Acoustic dualists Ray Callcut and Richard Hewson return together at the Noels Arms tonight for an acoustic get together.

On Friday at the Genny B a Northern Soul night has been scheduled. DJ Spanner and DJ Kenny will spin the wheels and keeping the flame burning.

Find a table, get a drink and relax as Tara Simms will entertain you at the Noels Arms on Friday. She will guarantee rock and pop classics throughout the night.

The Boutones headline at The Nags Head in Harby on Friday. The Band were born out of a desire to create something musically a little different. Expect tight harmonies and vintage vibes.

Breach will debut at the Genny B on Saturday. Breach are a four-piece rock, blues and indie covers band from Derby, comprising of two guitars, bass and drums and three vocalists.

Saturday sees Peoples Republic of Mercia debut at the Noels Arms. Sweaty riff crunching rock ‘n’ roll are what the band are all about.

The Grapes have booked John Batty to play on Saturday. John’s extensive repertoire includes hits from Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Glen Campbell, Alan Jackson and Josh Turner in the country genre and The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Spencer Davies, Cliff Richard, Elvis Presley and Status Quo in the sixties/seventies genre.

The Melton Folk Festival and Craft Fair comes to town on Sunday hosted by the Melton Folk Club. It will be the first of its kind and boast over fifty acts, bands, duos and solo artists performing in eleven different venues in the town centre. To book a slot to perform call Adrian on (01664) 852499 or to see who’s playing where visit https://www.meltonfolkandcraftfair.com/time-slots- availability

The Wellberrys are set to gig at The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial on Sunday. They comprise of one guitar, one violin, one bass and a multitude of talent and sounds when put together.

Sunday sees The Cheeze who aim to please perform at The Saddle in Twyford. The Cheeze - purveyors of creamy, full-flavoured live music will cover classic rock and pop songs from the last century. Requests, heckling and banter are positively encouraged and will be met with either mild abuse or a busked version of your favourite song.

Tuesday sees Melton Folk Club gather at The Crown hosted by Adrian Kerr.

On Wednesday Bill’s Bar in Oakham, is hosting an open mic night hosted by Simon Booth.