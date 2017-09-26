Melton ‘foodie’ set to star on the Great British Bake-Off

Fans of the Great British Bake Off should look out tonight (Tuesday) for an appearance by Melton’s own Matthew O’Callaghan.

The episode of the Channel 4 show is dedicated to puddings and Matthew was interviewed through his role as chair of the Melton Food Festival and his involvement with establishing the borough as the rural capital of food.

He said: “I did an interview on puddings for them some time ago and I believe it is being shown tonight.

“it’s on the history of college pudding and puddings in general.”

The programme, which starts at 8pm, also features the eight remaining bakers being challenged to make a steamed pudding.