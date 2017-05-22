Melton borough residents urged to join Christians around the world in prayer

Melton Mowbray Team Parish Rector, the Revd Kevin Ashby, is urging people in the town and surrounding villages to take part in global prayer movement Thy Kingdom Come.

Thy Kingdon Come invites Christians around the world to pray between Ascension Day and Pentecost, (May 25 to June 4), for more people to know Jesus Christ.

He said: “Wouldn’t it be great if the Christians in Melton and the borough villages could be united in prayer during that period with our brothers and sisters across the globe? Better still, it would be good to know that someone somewhere in our area was praying all the way through that period.”

To take part, sign up to promise to pray for at least one half hour slot - visit http://www.melton.leicester.anglican.org/Articles/497380/St_Marys_C/What_we_do/Special_services/THY_KINGDOM_COME.aspx

Alternatively, contact Alison in the Melton Mowbray Team Parish office on (01664) 503530 and tell her which slot you’d like.