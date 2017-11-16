Let us know about your Melton borough money-makers for Children in Need

It’s November, which means it’s time to get behind another Children in Need charity appeal.
Whether it’s a hobby, a challenge, or a dare, we want to here about your Melton borough money-makers.
The Melton Times will be running a picture spread next week of all activities that take place in schools and across the town in support of the appeal.
To have your event featured, send a short report and JPEG photo of your fundraiser via email to john.mason@jpress.co.uk
The deadline for submission is Monday.
Don’t forget to tune into BBC1 tomorrow evening for the latest Pudsey Appeal fundraising updates and mischief.