Let us know about your Melton borough money-makers for Children in Need

Have your say

It’s November, which means it’s time to get behind another Children in Need charity appeal.

Whether it’s a hobby, a challenge, or a dare, we want to here about your Melton borough money-makers.

The Melton Times will be running a picture spread next week of all activities that take place in schools and across the town in support of the appeal.

To have your event featured, send a short report and JPEG photo of your fundraiser via email to john.mason@jpress.co.uk

The deadline for submission is Monday.

Don’t forget to tune into BBC1 tomorrow evening for the latest Pudsey Appeal fundraising updates and mischief.