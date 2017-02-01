Have fun willow weaving in Melton

A contemporary willow weaving workshop is coming to Melton above CoCo’s cafe on Windsor Street.

The creative class for beginners on Saturday, February 11, from 9.30am to 12noon, will be lead by Whissendine women Maxine Smith and Marion Curry.

The ladies will provide everything participants need to have fun making willow hoops and hearts in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tea, coffee and cakes will also be provided.

The workshop costs £30 and there are six places left.

To reserve a place email hareandsheepwillow@gmail.com