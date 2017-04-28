Free sport for all at Sysonby Acres courtesy of Melton Mowbray Town Estate

There will be a host of free sport to try when Melton Mowbray Town Estate hold an open day at their Sysonby Acres facility.

The Asfordby Road site houses an 18-hole pitch and putt course as well as an 18-hole FootGolf course.

Families can try both for free at an event on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1, which runs from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be the chance to have a lesson with a golf professional.

Other free activities include a bowls trial, face painting, a climbing wall, a bouncy castle and prize competitions, as well as music from 103 The Eye, amusements for the children and refreshments.

Senior Townwarden Dinah Hickling said: “We really want to showcase what a fantastic facility Sysonby Acres is for all the family, and perhaps introduce people to some new activities.”

Dinah will also be hosting a competition to name the newly acquired golf buggy. “Let’s think up something fun,” she said.

Andrew Cooper chief executive of the Town Estate said: “Since opening the FootGolf course we have had a number of companies hold corporate events here, notably team-building and strategic planning. It’s proving to be an excellent way for people to learn to work together.

“We’re able to offer catering and are fully licenced for events and parties. So why not come along, bring the family and friends and join in the fun.”

For more details about the event, call (01664) 567846.