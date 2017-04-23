Cruise into May with WiRE Leicestershire and Rutland

A business network for women in Leicestershire and Rutland is hitting the water at its May meeting.

Women in Rural Enterprise (WiRE) Leicestershire and Rutland, which launched across the counties in February is working with local photography, art and wildlife experts for a cruise aboard The Rutland Belle at Rutland Water on Wednesday, May 17.

Among the special guests on board will be Osprey expert Tim Mackrill, Melton artist Andrew Geeson and photographer Nigel Spencer who will all be sharing their skills with the group.

Network leader Claire McFadden said: “Andrew specialises in a loose and lively approach to watercolours. He takes workshops across the UK and Europe and is building a strong following on YouTube and other internet art sites.

“Nigel has trekked all over the world taking photographs of wildlife and Tim is known affectionately as Mr Osprey, so we’re really lucky to be working with them all at the May meeting.”

Visitors to the event will be able to take their sketch books, cameras or binoculars and take in the wonderful scenery and wildlife of Rutland Water.

WiRE is a national network to connect women who work in rural enterprises and businesses to engage and connect with each other, but the Leicestershire and Rutland branch has taken the concept one step further.

Claire said: “We visit a different place or business each month to promote the county and support the local economy. We’re really looking forward to our cruise on the Rutland Belle and welcoming some new members.”

The event starts at 10.30am and costs £25 for non-members and £20 for members to include the cruise, refreshments and workshops from the special guests. All proceeds from this year’s events will go to Change Agents UK to support the career development of young people in sustainable enterprises.

Tickets can be booked online by visiting www.wireuk.org and searching for the Leicestershire and Rutland network or the events page.

For more information call Claire on 07786 551327 or email her at claire@fullsquare.net