Countdown is on for quiz night at Asfordby Hill

Melton quizmaster Richard Angrave has organised another annual quiz night in September, but this time to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, the charity leading the fight against dementia.

The fun evening for all the family will be held at Holwell Stute, Asfordby Hill, at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 16.

Teams of four are invited to enter at a cost of £5 per person which includes a light supper, a bar and raffle with lots of prizes.

To register a team call (01664) 569493 or email rwangrave@btinternet.com

Mr Angrave hopes to raise over £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Society and has already raised over £250. His mum, Brenda, who died in February 2013, suffered with dementia for the last eight years of her life.